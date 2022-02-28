With schools back in full swing and term-end and board exams just around the corner, there is no bigger worry weighing on parents these days than children catching infections and missing important school days. How could parents support their children’s health during the most critical time of the school year?

While there’s no surefire way to prevent illnesses or avoid the seasonal coughs and sniffles, a healthy diet, adequate sleep and regular physical activities can significantly reduce their chances, according to a panel of doctors. Eating right can also help improve children’s memory, concentration and alertness, as well as reduce their anxiety and stress during exams, say the doctors.

Include all the colours of fruits and vegetables in their diet as these are some of the great sources of vitamins and minerals. Food rich in zinc, such as whole grains, beans and nuts, and seafood and lean meat, can offer protection against viral infections. - Rola Fakhri Al Talafha, Nutritionist at Bareen International Hospital – MBZ City

“Ensure that your children’s diet incorporates all the nutrients essential for immune function,” says Rola Fakhri Al Talafha, Nutritionist at Bareen International Hospital – MBZ City. These are essential amino acids, vitamins A, E, C, B6 and B12, the essential fatty acid and zinc.

“Include all the colours of fruits and vegetables in their diet as these are some of the great sources of vitamins and minerals. Food rich in zinc, such as whole grains, beans and nuts, and seafood and lean meat, can offer protection against viral infections.”

Proteins build up defences when an infection enters our body. Fermentable dietary fibres or prebiotics harmonise the balance of the immune system. - Dr May Mazen Fuad Hasan, Specialist General Paediatrics, Medcare Medical Centre, Al Barsha

Dr May Mazen Fuad Hasan, Specialist General Paediatrics, Medcare Medical Centre, Al Barsha, says that the regular consumption of sufficient protein and fibres helps power up the immune system of kids.

“Proteins build up defences when an infection enters our body. Fermentable dietary fibres or prebiotics harmonise the balance of the immune system,” she explains. “A mixture of prebiotics and probiotics in daily diet add to our quality of life. Yogurt, cottage cheese, fermented vegetables (pickles), and apple cider vinegar are some examples of probiotic food, while garlic, onion, leek, asparagus, bananas, grains and nuts are naturally high in prebiotics.”

Maximise brain and memory function

It’s also a good idea to incorporate a few brain-healthy foods into their regular diet, says Dr Shahid Gauhar, Specialist Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Prime Hospital.

"Fish rich in omega-3 improve brain health by providing the essential fatty acids. Dark leafy vegetables and fruits are also rich in antioxidants, which help promote brain health and enhance cognitive function," Dr Gauhar says.

Fish rich in omega-3 improve brain health by providing the essential fatty acids. Dark leafy vegetables and fruits are also rich in antioxidants, which help promote brain health and enhance cognitive function. - Dr Shahid Gauhar, Specialist Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Prime Hospital

Common kitchen ingredients, such as garlic, ginger, honey and turmeric, help reduce inflammation and support immunity. You can whisk together these ingredients with a dash of lime to prepare a wellness shot for kids. You can also add a teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of hot milk to stave off common cold.

Hydration benefits

Water is critical for a strong immune function. Being well-hydrated can help banish any signs of dizziness and lethargy in children, improving their sleep quality, cognition and mood.

“Keep a water bottle close to their study desk so that they can sip from time to time. Water helps to carry oxygen to our body cells and remove toxins from the body. Maintaining hydration of body cells results in proper functioning of organs and boosting immunity,” says Dr Hasan.

However, if you find it difficult to get kids to drink plain water, you can naturally flavour their water with citrus fruits, strawberries and herbs. You can also whip up a fresh salad with water-rich fruit for them - it’s the best dessert option all year. Include soup, broth and stews in their daily diet to balance their water intake.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to bump up their menu with nutritionally dense superfoods — you can add these to salads, soups, casseroles and desserts.

“Omega-3 fat-rich foods such as salmon, tuna, sardines, flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts; yellow and red fruits and vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, mangoes, blueberries, Goji, and Acai berry; and green leafy vegetables such as spinach and broccoli, promote health by increasing your immune function,” says Al Talafha, adding, “It is still advisable to focus not just on superfoods, but on a superplate – one that is full of various healthy and flavourful foods in the right portions.”

Power-packed snacking

When they ask for a snack during long study sessions, give them unsalted nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and sunflower seeds, instead of cakes, cookies and chips. These are good sources of protein, healthy fats, fibres, vitamins, and minerals, which help boost children’s immune system naturally and improve memory function, says Dr Gauhar.

“Offer two snacks per day and limit it to 100 calories per snack to avoid any unwanted weight gain. Try to substitute at least one unhealthy snack with fruits and vegetables. Leave any edible skin on as peels of fruit and vegetables contain many nutrients. By this you will be offering different vitamins and minerals that will kick in children’s immunity system,” suggests Dr Hasan.

“Our health start from within — our gut controls the immune system. Thus, whatever we ingest will reflect on our immune system. Eating right will help children build a squad of antibodies that are ready to win the battle against outside invaders of germs and toxins. They must eat smart for their exams.”

Create a good sleep environment

Along with a balanced diet, sleep has a strong influence on our immune health. “Ensure your child gets quality sleep for a relaxed soul and a healthy immune system. Lack of sleep will only disrupt the protein release — cytokine — that is essential for fighting off infections.

“Almonds and oatmeal are loaded with melatonin that help us sleep. Bananas and sweet potatoes also help us relax before bedtime,” Dr Hasan says.

Finally, make sure you fit in at least 30 minutes of workouts, such as walking, swimming and cycling, daily into their timetable, even during exams.