Dubai: Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has announced donations worth Dh13 million aimed at supporting the healthcare sector and schools in Dubai as part of the UAE business community's support for the country amidst the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As part of the humanitarian gesture, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group Charity Foundation announced a Dh3 million donation to support the UAE’s distance learning initiative at public and non-profit schools in Dubai. The Foundation will provide computers to schools in the Dubai Education Zone, a statement from the Group said.