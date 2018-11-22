“For everybody, whether young or old, if you have a passion, you have to try as much as you can to fulfil it. The government has opened the doors and given a lot of opportunities encouraging all kids and residents, whether Emiratis or non-Emiratis, to pursue sports and an active lifestyle. If the government is doing it, so should the whole of society. It will not only benefit them physically and mentally, it will also sculpt their personality and make them much more independent.”