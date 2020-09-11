VIPs, investors and holders of the golden residency visa can complete their medical fitness tests, get their results and visa stamped, all within 30 minutes, at Smart Salem. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A total of 1,589 customers benefited from the services at Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA’s) ‘Smart Salem’ medical fitness screening centre this year.

The centre, located at City Walk open air mall, is the first fully Artificial Intelligence (AI) autonomous medical fitness centre. The centre which was inaugurated in February 2020, caters to medical fitness screening for residency visas and caters to VIPs, investors and holders of the golden residency visa.

Get a screening in 30 minutes

The centre provides customers with medical fitness services using high-tech health care solutions, AI and Internet of Things (IoT). This enables the centre to complete medical fitness processes with limited human interference, reducing time of completion to 30 minutes and eliminates any errors.

The centre is equipped with futuristic digital technology, modern medical devices and integrated systems across government departments to provide a seamless experience for customers and stakeholders. It also offers Residence Visa Stamping for eligible customers in partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai.

Maisa Al Bustani, Director of the Medical Fitness Services Department at the DHA said: “Customers expressed their overall happiness and satisfaction with the state-of-the-art services provided by the smart centre. We are studying opportunities for opening more AI centres in the future.”

Four Robots man the services at Salem AI

The centre uses the AI Pod to measure vital functions (this includes blood pressure, height, weight, fever etc) and medical history using IoT technology, which in turn analyses the information and highlights the risk parameters for the physician. The results are then sent to the Salem system electronically.

The centre employs four robots, each with a different function. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

The centre employs four robots, each with a different function (this includes customer service, catering etc) to guarantee the comfort and happiness of customers and ensure that the customer’s journey is transformed from a routine process to an efficient and innovative one.

The new centre is in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy, UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and UAE Centennial 2071.