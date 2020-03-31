The American Hospital of Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Standing in solidarity with the UAE Government, American Hospital, which is part of the Mohammad Obaid Al Mulla Group, has put up five buildings equipped with 1,200 beds at the disposal of the health authorities in readiness to implement any quarantine procedures. The first of these five builidings is fully operational at the moment.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohammad and Obaid Al Mulla Group and chairman of the American Hospital’s crisis committee, said the first of these five buildings is fully functional at the moment. “We have managed to transfer a building to a fully operational hospital that comprises 390 beds in an effort to support local authorities by admitting COVID-19 positive tested patients. The building is equipped with the latest medical equipment, diagnostic technologies, laboratory equipment, X-ray machines, as well as respiratory equipment. Moreover, the isolated ward also includes a fully integrated ambulatory care service.”

Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohammad and Obaid Al Mulla Group and chairman of American Hospital’s crisis committee Image Credit: Gulf News

Beshara added that at this hospital, a highly trained medical staff comprising nurses, doctors and paramedics had been deployed to provide 24/7 support to patients. “The health care team is also coordinating with the rest of the hospital staff and keeping the regulatory authorities abreast on progress reports,” he said.

The hospital recently conducted an extensive sterilisation drive and equipped the dedicated isolated wards in readiness to support local authorities and patients at any given point. In addition, “The American Hospital in Dubai is consistently coordinating with its network partner Mayo Clinic in the United States to provide any necessary consultations,” said Beshara.

Beshara added that the hospital is following national guidelines on the required protocols to manage the spread of COVID-19 and patients affected by the virus. “The hospital has put in place robust measures to provide medical care that is of the highest quality to support patients and the wider community. These include setting up the right facilities and isolated wards, which are equipped with top medical staff, latest equipment and a best practice emergency ambulatory care.