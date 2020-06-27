The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Sharjah to promote cooperation in the field of medical education and research. His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and Dr. Humaid Mjol Al Nuaimi, Director General of University of Sharjah signed the MoU on Thursday at the DHA headquarters in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and Dr. Humaid Mjol Al Nuaimi, Director General of University of Sharjah signed the MoU on Thursday at the DHA headquarters in Dubai.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation in medical training and enhance competencies of health personnel in medical, pharmacy, dentistry, nursing and other health specialties. It also aims to promote cooperation in organising joint health-supporting programmes such as conferences, seminars and events and unifying efforts to spread the culture of innovation in society.

Commenting on the MoU Al Qutami said that the cooperation with The University of Sharjah is an important opportunity to enhance the capabilities of its medical staff and to support the authority’s direction towards achieving leadership in the field of medical research and specialised studies, as well as strengthening the innovation, knowledge and informatics structure.

He added that Sharjah University is one of the leading national scientific institutions, which has established itself regionally and globally as an advanced center for training future generations of medical students in various disciplines as well as being an important center in research, studies and development.

He added that DHA is keen to strengthen its relations with all international academic and research institutions and that the authority also focusses on promoting and supporting medical innovation.

Dr. Hamid Mjouel Al Nuaimi, Director of Sharjah University, said that he is pleased to cooperate with the DHA. He said the MoU will help enable the University of Sharjah to contribute efficiently through this cooperation.

He added that the University of Sharjah, which works under the guidance and support of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University; has been able to establish its advanced position among the peer universities at the local, regional and international levels.

He pointed out that an important objective of the MoU is to form healthcare partnerships.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added that The University of Sharjah is the largest university not only in the UAE but also in the Gulf region because it includes the faculties of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, faculty of health sciences, in addition to the University Dental Hospital, and a large number of institutes and centers. This includes the Sharjah Institute for Medical Research and Sharjah Clinical and Surgical Training Centre, which celebrated its 10th anniversary. It has held 1,666 clinical and surgical courses since its inception, with the participation of 25,674 doctors and nurses.

He pointed out that the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sharjah celebrated a few days ago the graduation of the first batch of students of the Doctoral Programme in Molecular Medicine, which is the first programme of its kind in the country and has applications of great importance in the health sector.