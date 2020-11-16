DHA and Dubai Holding jointly launched the state-of-the-art blood donation bus. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Would you like to donate blood in a smart environmental-friendly bus equipped with smart technology and compliant with international standards and protocols? Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in association with its strategic partner, Dubai Holding, launched a smart bus manufactured in the UAE. The vehicle is equipped with four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens, smart panels and also a resting area for donors post-donation.

The bus also contains a laboratory and a room for medical examination in addition to being equipped with refrigerators to store blood and medical supplies and advanced medical devices that are in line with the highest international quality and safety standards.

Starting off with a blood donation drive from Sunday, November 15, the bus will travel across Dubai to reach blood donors at locations that are convenient for them, while ensuring that physical distancing measures are implemented to combat COVID-19.

The blood donation bus was inaugurated in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA, Khalid Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Holding, Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at DHA, and Huda Buhumaid, chief marketing officer of Dubai Holding, in the presence of other officials from both sides.

Officials at the inauguration of the smart bus for blood donation in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Commenting on the inauguration of the new bus, Al Qutami said DHA was keen on providing the best blood donation facility in terms of equipment and technologies to ensure high standards of safety for the donors and their comfort.

Al Qutami expressed his gratitude for Dubai Holding for providing this state-of-the-art bus. He said the continuous development witnessed by the Dubai Blood Donation Centre is what has enabled the centre to obtain a range of international accreditations. He stressed the importance of this continuous development as it aimed at providing safe blood units in the required quantity and at the appropriate time to those who need it the most.

Khalid Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Holding said: “The state-of-the-art blood donation bus, donated by Dubai Holding, will enhance community outreach efforts and provide added convenience to blood donors. Our partnership with Dubai Health Authority has been very successful and we look forward to supporting a positive outcome for the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.”

200 donors per day

In addition, a permanent blood donation tent has been set up at the venue of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre where residents can go and donate blood in times of the pandemic. Al Qutami, along with officials from Dubai Holding and DHA, visited the blood donation tent that can accommodate around 200 blood donors per day. It provides the best medical and smart services that ensure the delivery of quality services from trained medical staff according to the highest standards of quality and safety.