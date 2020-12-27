The agreement was signed by Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University on Sunday, at the DHA headquarters in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Medical University (GMU) to promote cooperation in the field of medical education and training.

The agreement was signed by Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University on Sunday, at the DHA headquarters in Dubai.

Wider and better cooperation in health education

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in medical training and enhance competencies of health personnel across health specialities. It also aims to promote cooperation in organising joint health-supporting programmes such as conferences, seminars and events and unifying efforts to spread the culture of innovation in society. Commenting on the agreement, Al Qutami said that the cooperation with the Gulf Medical University is an important opportunity to enhance the capabilities of its medical staff and to support the authority’s direction towards achieving leadership in the field of medical research and specialised studies, as well as strengthening the innovation and fostering knowledge.

He added that Gulf Medical University is one of the leading national medical institutions, which has established itself as an advanced centre for training future generations of medical students in various disciplines and is an important centre in the field of research, studies and development.

Al Quatmi pointed out that the DHA is keen to strengthen its relations with all international academic and research institutions and that the authority also focuses on promoting and supporting medical innovation.

Dissemination health education important for community

Prof. Hamdy said: “This agreement with DHA reflects the importance of integrating health services, education, training and scientific research to improve community health, and Gulf Medical University is honoured to be among the authority’s partners in these vital and important areas.”