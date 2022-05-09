The collaboration will enable doctors from Johns Hopkins group to travel to Dubai on a regular basis to provide advanced diagnostic and speciality care for patients in the region.

Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CMC Hospital in Dubai, said: “Since inception, the hospital has dedicated its mission to meet patients’ needs in the UAE through the enhancement of the quality of healthcare and the management of complex medical conditions.”

Charles M. Wiener, President of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Clemenceau Medicine International in their efforts to advance health care in the Middle East and to share our expertise and best practices with their hospital in Dubai that is one of the region’s premier health care institutions. We are deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality health care locally so as many people as possible can receive the best care close to home and family.”

Mounes Kalaawi, Chairman and CEO of Clemenceau Medicine International, said: “The collaboration between two well-known global health care groups that have had a long-standing collaboration, has resulted in many achievements in the field of healthcare. There is no doubt that this cooperation is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates.”

Complex medical cases

He added: “This agreement gives a strong push in the field of health care, as it provides a unique programme of its kind in the region, including surgical operations and clinical medicine from visiting physicians and surgeons from Johns Hopkins who are globally acclaimed for their expertise and cutting-edge research. They will work as an integrated team across all advanced medical specialties all year round in Dubai, providing the best treatment for difficult and complex medical cases.