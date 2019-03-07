Dubai: A diabetes registry developed in-house by the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) diabetes committee will be the most effective tool to clock real time data of diabetics in the emirate, according to specialists.

Giving details of the Dubai Diabetes Registry at the ninth edition of the Emirates Diabetes and Endocrine Congress on Thursday, Dr Fatheya Al Awadi, President of the Emirates Diabetes Society and head of the DHA diabetes committee, said: “Once in action, the registry will be a tool that will help us get accurate information about the number of diabetics. We can understand year-on-year statistics to see whether there is an increase in the number of diabetics and we can tailor our prevention campaigns accordingly. Furthermore, understanding the number of years a patient has had diabetes helps endocrinologists understand their likelihood of developing complications. This registry which is in the making will be a tool to provide evidence-based data on which we can base preventive and curative policies.”

The registry has been in the making for several years and this along with the new protocol for diabetes management worked out by DHA’s Dubai Diabetes Centre will work in a combined manner to slow down its incidence.

The UAE is committed to its goal of reducing the prevalence of diabetes from 19.3 to 16.3 per cent by 2021. In his keynote at the congress, Humaid Al Qatami, Director General of the DHA, said: “Diabetes is a disease that has reached epidemic proportions worldwide and will affect 642 million worldwide by 2040 and be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.”

He added: “At DHA as we work to create preventive models and treatment solutions specifically for diabetes, we seek to establish healthy lifestyles that will make our society healthier and happier. We also work through our hospitals and health centres to provide better Medical services for diabetics. From modern, smart devices and advanced medicines to integrated special care,”

Dr Abdul Razzaq Al Madani, senior endocrinologist and former president of the Emirates Diabetes Society said, that after data on diabetics from the government clinics and hospitals, the network would be widened to include data from private hospitals and then Abu Dhabi Health Authority and Ministry of Health and Prevention. “The consolidated data from all health bodies in the UAE will give us a comprehensive view of the state of diabetes and how the steps taken on prevention, education and awareness are working. It will help us strategise methods to prevent diabetes in those found to be pre-diabetic or unaware of having the potential of getting full blown diabetes. We will use the data to stop the spread, review the status and get better control on its prevalence.”