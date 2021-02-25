Dubai: The UAE recorded 3,025 new cases on Thursday. These diagnoses were made as a result of UAE’s stringent testing practices; over just the past 24 hours 195,866 tests were taken.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced that 18 people had died over the past day as a result of complications arising from COVID-19. This brings the death toll since the pandemic began in the country to 1,182.
The new cases bring the number of infections detected in the country to 381,662.
Meanwhile, 4,678 recoveries were also announced, taking that number to 375,059.
Currently, there are 5,421 active cases in the UAE.
UAE at the forefront of vaccinations
In a bid to protect its citizens, residents and visitors from infections, the UAE has undertaken an aggressive inoculation drive that has seen 5,761,463 doses doled out over the past few weeks.