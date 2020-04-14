From how to wear a mask to disinfect yourself after going outside, learn more

Dubai: Social media is buzzing with information and questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE health authorities are using Instagram as a tool to educate residents on the right measures to adopt to ensure the safety of the community.

While most people all around the world are #stayinghome to flatten the curve, there is a section of society that is still moving outdoors to carry out essential services.

The health authorities in the country have issued directives encouraging people to wear gloves, wear a mask at all times and to sanitise your hands when outside.

Take precautions when entering your home

However, what precautionary measures should one take before entering your house? In a recent Instagram post the Dubai Health Authority (@dha_dubai), answers this question.

According to their guideline, the first thing one should do when entering their house is not to touch anything. The individual should remove their shoes “preferably outside the house” and sanitise them. Belongings like bags, wallets and sunglasses should be left outside in a box to sanitise later.

According to available research, the COVID-19 virus can stick to surfaces and remain there for hours or a few days. As a result, sanitising just your hands and washing your face is not enough.

If coming back from outside, people should place their worn clothes in a laundry bag, have a shower and clean areas of the body most exposed. Finally, gloves should be used to sanitise other items carried, and disposed off after completing the task, to avoid the spread of germs.

Wearing facemasks

In the UAE, it is mandatory for residents to wear a facemask when heading outside to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, during the initial outbreak, there were several questions regarding the use of masks and whether people should wear the blue side, facing outwards or inwards. This created a stir on social media leaving many confused and misinformed.

The Department of Health of Abu Dhabi is tackling misinformation and rumours about coronavirus, and in a new Instagram post, addressed this issue with a graphic. The image showed two masks, one with the blue side facing outwards, and the other with the white.

According to some, “If you have the flu, the blue side should face out to avoid spreading the disease.”

According to the Abu Dhabi health authority, “The only way to wear the mask [-] the blue should always face out.” They added that there is “no scientific evidence” to prove the blue versus white theory.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a video on twitter in February, explaining that the best way to wear a mask and dispose of it. While wearing a mask, one should ensure it covers your nose, mouth and chin.