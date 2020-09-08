Stock Covid testing UAE
Covid testing residents of UAE Image Credit: WAM
Abu Dhabi: In a media briefing on Tuesday, UAE announced the completion of 7.5 million tests among residents and citizens.

Authorities also added that UAE has a 90 per cent recovery rate and a 0.5 per cent mortality rate, which is the one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

UAE on Tuesday announced 644 new cases and 410 recoveries. The total death in the UAE is now at 391.