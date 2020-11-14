drive-through screening center, covid-19 in uae, swab test
A Dubai Health Authority staff guides people at a coronavirus drive-through screening center at Al Nasr Club in Dubai.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed 1,174 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 149,135.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 125,561 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 142,561 after another 678 people received the all-clear.

No new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the country’s COVID-19 death toll at 528.

This means that there are currently 6,046 active cases in the country.