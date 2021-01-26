Dubai: The Dubai Municipality (DM) has ordered the shut six establishments that violated COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the civic body tweeted on Tuesday.
Ordered closed were two fitness centres located in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area; one food establishment in Al Qusais Industrial Area; one laundry shop in Satwa; and two massage centres located in International City and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3. At least 12 violations were found, according to Dubai Municipality.
The municipality conducted a total of 2,329 inspections across Dubai. Aside from ordering the shutdown of six businesses, 28 alerts were also issued. “DM strengthened its inspection campaigns to ensure commitment to precautionary measures,” it tweeted.