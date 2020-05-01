Dubai: All health care workers - doctors, nurses and other ancilliary staff working frontline at hospitals to combat COVID 19 - have been provided complimentary eye lenses by Rivoli EyeZone, the UAE eyewear retail brand.
The gesture is an acknowledgement of the contribution of these brave heroes.
Ramesh Prabhakar, Managing Partner and Vice-Chairman of the Rivoli Group, said, “As a retail group that has always supported the community at large, we want to particularly thank and honour every healthcare worker during these unprecedented times. They are working hard on the frontline to keep the entire country safe. Our gesture to gift optical lenses to all healthcare staff is just a small token of appreciation for everything that they are doing.”
The special gesture offered to all healthcare workers can be availed by presenting the healthcare work ID at any branch of Rivoli EyeZone stores across the UAE.