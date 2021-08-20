Travellers from these countries can visit the capital without having to quarantine

Abu Dhabi Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘green list’ of destinations to 29 countries, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

The new list is effective from midnight UAE time on Thursday, where travellers can visit the capital without having to quarantine.

The updated list includes:

Australia

Albania

Bahrain

Czech Republic

Saudi Arabia

Sweden

Germany

Hungary

Austria

Ukraine

Ireland

Brunei

Belgium

Bulgaria

Poland

Taiwan

China

Romania

Singapore

Switzerland

Seychelles

Serbia

Canada

South Korea

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Hong Kong

The list is updated based on developments in the global spread of the COVID-19, and the names of the authorized countries may change, DCT said in a statement.

With regard to safe travel corridors, DCT clarified that if passengers were fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 (and received the final dose at least 28 days before travel), they will also not be required to quarantine when traveling between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: - Bahrain - Greece – Seychelles and Serbia.

Earlier Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updated the procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, effective Friday.

According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for 7 days.

No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial with green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn if remaining in the emirate. Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol.