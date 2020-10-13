Dubai: Eleven commercial establishments in Dubai were given fines while two more got stern warnings for failing to comply with the prescribed coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Tuesday.
The DED has repeteadly emphasised the importance of following the precautionary measures and added its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments across the emirate.
Meanwhile, no business was ordered closed and 685 shops were found compliant of the COVID-19 protocols, following intensive field inspections conducted by the DED on Monday.
The DED said public should report non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.