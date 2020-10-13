NAT DUBAI SHOPS1
DED is keeping a strict vigil over Dubai shops to ensure they take precautionary measures against COVID-19 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Also in this package

Dubai: Eleven commercial establishments in Dubai were given fines while two more got stern warnings for failing to comply with the prescribed coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Tuesday.

The DED has repeteadly emphasised the importance of following the precautionary measures and added its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department is continuously monitoring commercial establishments across the emirate.

Meanwhile, no business was ordered closed and 685 shops were found compliant of the COVID-19 protocols, following intensive field inspections conducted by the DED on Monday.

The DED said public should report non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.