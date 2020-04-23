Workers at a construction site in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: To ensure the health and safety of everyone in the construction sector, the Dubai Economic Department (DED) has released a set of restrictions and protocols for companies and workers to follow.

“All workers are required to stay on the site during the working duration. They are not allowed to move out of the construction site,” it said.

The new guidelines affects everyone involved in the construction of buildings, civil engineering and other specialised construction activities in Dubai, according to DED.

Body temperature to be monitored

All workers are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including muzzles , gloves and glasses. Their body temperature will also have to be recorded.

If a worker has shown symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), the suspected worker has to be isolated until health authorities arrive. Authorities must also be informed as soon as any of the workers on-site exhibit symptoms.

The DED also advised against overcrowding in working areas, lifts, offices and rest areas. There should be a proper distribution of workers’ rest times.

Regarding the delivery of materials, the driver of the delivery truck should not leave the driver cabin during offloading without wearing PPE. All materials are to be offloaded by construction workers, the DED guidelines underlined.

As for the removal of waste materials, companies are required to provide a sufficient number of waste bins. The driver of the delivery truck should also not leave the driver cabin during offloading without wearing PPE and all wastes are to be loaded by construction workers.

People visiting construction sites must also wear PPE and their body temperature will also be measured before entering the site.

The Dubai Municipality (DM) will conduct a monitoring programme. Non-compliance may result in the issuance of a violation notice or fines or closure as per the enforced regulations, according to DED.