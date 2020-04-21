Hervie Emmanuel Magos, 9, is cheered by staff as he leaves the ICU. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A nine-year-old Filipino boy believed to be the UAE’s youngest COVID-19 patient admitted to the intensive care unit has been released after overcoming the disease.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday tweeted a video showing the Filipino boy walking outside the intensive care unit at Khalifa Hospital while medical staff clap and cheer for him.

Hervie Emmanuel Magos is an only child. He was admitted to the hospital on March 22 and transferred to ICU on March 23 where he celebrated his ninth birthday on April 1.

He has fully recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged on Tuesday.

“The recovery of youngest coronavirus patients in UAE as walking outside the intensive care unit at Khalifa Hospital. The Filipino boy celebrating his ninth birthday and celebrating life,” Gargash said.

Meanwhile, Gargash said that UAE is close to one million tests to curb COVID-19.