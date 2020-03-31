Help is at hand for those who are feeling weighed in by news about coronavirus Image Credit: Picture for illustrative purpose only

Dubai: Tired of being confined at home, stressed by social distancing? Is news about the COVID-19 pandemic getting to you? Well, you can now seek free-of-charge mental health consultation online.

UAE-based VPS Healthcare in conjuction with India’s psycho-social rehabilitation centre, Cadambam, has started a 24/7 online mental health consultation service for all UAE expatriates.

Called VPS Cadambam’s Mind Talk, the online service will have experienced pyschologists who handle cases related to medicine addiction, child and adoloscent psychiatry, geriatric and adult psychiatry help UAE residents deal with the stress they may be currently undergoing.

All that you need to do to avail the service is call toll free number 8005546 to schedule an online appointment.

Dr Shajir Gaffar, CEO of VPS HealthCare for Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: “ Imposition of stricter measures have made people fearful. Even those who have a mild flu or cough have begun panicking about contracting the virus. The World Health Organisaation and Centre for Disease Control have pointed out that mental health support in time of this pandemic will help make the community stronger. As a leading healthcare group, we feel it is our responsibility to give care and extend mental health support to people as many adults and children are cut off from their routines. Our services can be availed by anyone who needs pychogological counselling in these tough times.”

Dr Reena Thomas, clinical psychologist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, a unit of VPS Healthcare, said : “Some people may become hopeless or those with psychological issues may see their condition worsening during these times. VPS Cadabams Mindtalk provides care online. This would be significantly helpful for patients as they do not have to visit a hospital. We hope these services will help people in distressing situations.”

How to take an apppointment

Apart from calling the toll free number, you can also reach the psychologists through the official website of VPS Healthcare (www.vpshealth.com). The website has options for people to undergo a pre-evaluation test through answering a questionnaire. People who undergo the pre-evaluation test can book an appointment with the psychologists for online consultations.

Services offered include threapy and advice for: