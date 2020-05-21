A file photo of Humaid Al Qutami Image Credit:

Dubai: Increased testing, especially in high-risk areas, has resulted in a higher number of cases being reported, but the situation is well in control, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was addressing media during a virtual press conference.

“The ratio of new infections to recoveries is stable. Our fatalities and critical cases are much lower than the global average,” he said, adding that mobile testing units have been organised to reach homes, workplaces and worker accommodations.

Each bus can carry out 1,000 tests per day, he said.

Comply with protocols

Al Qutami also appealed to citizens and residents to comply with Covid-19 protocols during Eid Al Fitr.

“My advice is to celebrate Eid, but restrict family meetings to video, phone chats and social media. Sterilisation hours have been increased and we are confident that citizens and residents will be responsible and comply with precautions,” he said.

Answering a question on critical cases in intensive care units, Al Qutami said most cases are either asymptomatic or mildly affected and do not need to be hospitalised; they recover after being quarantined at home. “The percentage of patients making a full recovery is increasing and in a few days we will have better indicators on our health bulletins,” he said.

Health sector not overwhelmed

Replying to a question posed by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor in Chief of Gulf News, on the impact of Covid-19 cases in other areas of health care, Al Qutami said that other departments such as cardiovascular and orthopaedics were functioning normally.