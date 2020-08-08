The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) launches a series of mobile clinics that will provide routine medical follow-ups and lab tests for elderly Emiratis and those with chronic diseases. Photo for illustrative purpose. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a series of mobile clinics that will provide routine medical follow-ups and lab tests for elderly Emiratis and those with chronic diseases.

The ADPHC, which creates awareness about public health and coordinates care under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), said in a statement sent on Saturday that it has already been in touch with those who can benefit from remotely provided medical care. It has also provided information on how to use its Remote Healthcare app, and transferred cases to health facilities when needed.

Chronic diseases

“In the upcoming phase, we are looking forward to working alongside a number of healthcare providers to include all cases of senior residents, as well as those with chronic diseases, in the programme. This is to ensure that they are aware of the precautionary measures for COVID-19 and identify the healthcare services they require, including services related to mental health. In addition to that, we will ensure delivery of these healthcare services in the way that best suits their needs, whether through phone calls, video calls, or home visits via mobile clinics, or by coordinating hospital visits when necessary,” said Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, director of public health at the ADPHC.

“Our focus is shifting towards ensuring that groups with a high risk of complications resulting from the coronavirus have access to the necessary healthcare services whilst safeguarding their health. We are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable groups have access to high quality healthcare services using the advanced infrastructure of the healthcare sector,” she added.

Remote Healthcare app