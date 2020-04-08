Dr Sundar Elayaperumal

However, Dr Elayaperumal added: “So far, as per scientific data available on the novel coronavirus, it primarily affects the respiratory system and is transmitted mainly through droplets of saliva when a person sneezes our coughs. It is not an airborne infection and remains in air for a few minutes before it lands on a plastic, paper, metal or wood surface and can live there for a long time. That is why there is so much insistence on wearing face masks, gloves, practising hand hygiene and maintaining social distance. There is no evidence to prove that this virus can be transmitted through the blood. It is a zoonotic virus (transmitted from animals). In this case, it’s the bat which is the main vector or carrier through which it cross jumped species to infect humans.”