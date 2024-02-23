As the global cancer burden escalates, it’s evident that the disease persists as a leading challenge to global health systems. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a staggering 53.5 million people were found to be alive within five years following a cancer diagnosis, shedding light on the acute need for comprehensive care and quality-of-life improvement strategies for cancer patients.

The projected increase of cancer cases to over 35 million by 2050, primarily due to population aging, growth, and lifestyle factors, signals a pressing need to bolster our healthcare systems further, focusing on prevention, early detection, and cutting-edge treatment. To address the multifaceted challenges of the global cancer burden, BMC — Burjeel Medical City, the flagship quaternary hospital of Burjeel Holdings, offers a range of solutions.

BMC instills hope among cancer patients through its distinctive ‘Ring for Life’ initiative. Serving as a powerful symbol of hope, this initiative signals the latest developments and advanced care reshaping the field of oncology. It also celebrates the significant milestones in the cancer patient’s journey, from the beginning of treatment to the joyous moment of completion.

Image Credit: Supplied

Comprehensive Cancer Care Center

Burjeel Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, a part of BMC, offers a wide range of oncology services and is known for its comprehensive approach to cancer treatment. This quarternary care hospital and clinical research center is located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. It is noteworthy for being the first and only cancer center in the UAE accredited by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

The center provides advanced cancer treatments in various specialties, including medical, surgical, radiation oncology, and pediatric oncology. One of the key aspects of its approach is the use of state-of-the-art technology for early diagnosis and precision treatment. For instance, the center has an intraoperative MRI for cranial and spine tumor resection and a Medtronic Surgical Navigation System for detecting and confirming tumor resections. Additionally, it offers Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery, a sophisticated treatment for certain abdominal cancers.

BMC is one of the only centers in the GCC to be accredited with Novalis Certification, which empowers the delivery of highly targeted treatments with sub-millimeter accuracy, sparing healthy tissues and minimizing side effects. The hospital has impressive capabilities in stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy, delivering advanced radiation oncology treatments using the highest standards of care and cutting-edge technology.

BMC employs advanced screening technologies, ensuring the timely detection of cancer. The hospital empowers patients with early intervention opportunities through proactive screenings and expert consultations, enhancing prognosis and treatment outcomes. At BMC, specialized palliative care teams provide compassionate support to cancer patients, focusing on pain management and improving quality of life. Their holistic approach addresses physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, offering comfort and dignity throughout the journey.

BMC - Burjeel Medical City Image Credit: Supplied

Robust Bone Marrow Transplant Programs

Stem Cell Transplantation programs stand as a symbol of hope for numerous patients and their families. Significantly, bone marrow transplants (BMT) represent a critical therapeutic option for various malignancies and non-malignant conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, and some solid tumors.

At BMC, the bone marrow transplant program has continually set high standards of clinical excellence. BMC’s team of multi-disciplinary transplant specialists, advanced infrastructure, and rigorous adherence to patient safety have propelled the program to achieve a significant milestone, conducting over 100 successful transplants across different age groups.

Offering Specialized Care to Pediatric Patients

With a concerning global increase in pediatric cancer cases, one of BMC’s critical focus areas is pediatric oncology and BMT. The hospital performed the country’s first pediatric BMT in 2022. BMC’s pediatric sub-specialties, including pediatric gastroenterology, cardiology, surgery, rehabilitation, neurosurgery, and neuro-oncology, ensure comprehensive care tailored uniquely to the medical needs of children.

Harnessing the Power of Nuclear Medicine

Nuclear medicine is one of the most sought-after and rapidly progressing fields in diagnostic and therapeutic oncology. Leveraging radioactive substances in diagnosis and treatment allows the practitioners of this discipline to develop detailed images of the disease’s extent and deliver targeted therapy.

At BMC, the Nuclear Medicine Department utilizes advanced imaging techniques, including Positron Emission Tomography (PET scan) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). These cutting-edge technologies contribute to delineating the disease more accurately, leading to effective treatment plans.

Collaborative Successes

Global collaboration forms the cornerstone of breakthrough medical research and patient care, which BMC strives to achieve through its engagement with the WIN Consortium. This worldwide network comprises renowned cancer care institutions and serves as an incubator for groundbreaking treatment strategies.

As a participant, BMC benefits from shared insights into genomic analysis, personalized medicine, and access to clinical trials dedicated to improving the effectiveness of cancer care. The WIN Consortium’s mission to deliver tailored cancer medicine complements BMC’s commitment to providing the highest standard of care, allowing it to make significant strides in managing and treating cancer.

BMC’s collaboration with OncoHelix also distinguishes its cancer treatment programs. BMC has teamed up with Canada-based OncoHelix to establish a cutting-edge laboratory in Abu Dhabi to provide advanced molecular genetics, cellular, and immunological profile testing to patients in the UAE. This collaboration enhances cancer diagnosis and therapy, focusing on delivering precision medicine.

Considered a leader in oncological care and pediatric sub-specialties, BMC is also a hub for innovation. Even as the hospital provides high-quality treatment and care, BMC stands firm in its commitment to research, increasing the chances of better patient outcomes. An example of this is the hospital’s participation in two global clinical trials on Thalassemia.

The hospital is not just a cancer care hub but also offers complex care solutions in advanced orthopedics, advanced gynecology, fetal medicine, organ transplant, head and neck conditions, and advanced rehabilitation. With its dedication to international patients and medical tourism, BMC is becoming a global destination for cutting-edge medical services. By offering comprehensive and patient-centric solutions, the hospital is forging a new path in patient care. Through innovative treatments, compassionate support, and collaborative research, BMC aims to make cancer a manageable and curable condition.