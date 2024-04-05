As we mark the arrival of World Health Day, against a backdrop of worldwide healthcare challenges and successes, the primary importance remains committed to empowering individuals worldwide. As the theme goes, “My Health, My Right,” underscores the fundamental principle that every person has the right to attain the highest possible standard of health.

Health is not merely the absence of illness but encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being. Recognising this holistic perspective, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises the importance of fostering environments where individuals can make informed decisions about their health, access essential healthcare services without discrimination, and participate actively in promoting their well-being.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, widening health differences, and emerging threats, the theme “My Health, My Right” vibrates deeply.

Empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to safeguard their health is paramount. Health education, preventive measures, and access to quality healthcare services are essential components of this effort. Governments, healthcare providers, civil society organisations, and individuals must collaborate to ensure that everyone can exercise their right to health.

Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, House Ware International.

“In honoring World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principle that health is a fundamental human right. Let us work together to build a world where every individual can realise their right to health, regardless of circumstance. By embracing the theme “My Health, My Right,” we pave the way for a healthier, more equitable future for generations to come,” says Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, House Ware International.

House Ware International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products.

Beurer follows the latest trends and listens to its customers. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of the- art solutions.

From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well equipped to meet all your needs.

