Alisha Moopen, executive director of the group, said: “With mandatory health insurance, health care is now accessible to a majority of residents and nearly 80-90 per cent of residents of Dubai are expatriates. With advances in health care infectious diseases are no longer a cause for concern as much as the lifestyle diseases. In the UAE, 34 per cent of population is obese and nearly 22 per cent are smokers. There is a high prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases arising out of these lifestyle choices. We require the commitment of the entire community towards health care and will endeavour to address these health issues in our new hospital as well.”