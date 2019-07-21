Padma Shri Muzaffar Ali, Indian Filmmaker & Fashion Designer accompanied by Mr. Amit Mishra, Cricketer felicitate Dr. Azad Moopen, The Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Entrepreneur India Awards 2019 in New Delhi Image Credit:

Dubai: One of the UAE’s most prominent businessmen has received a prestigious award in India.

Dr Azad Moopen, the founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th edition of the Entrepreneur India Awards 2019.

The event, held as a part of Entrepreneur Annual Conclave 2019 in New Delhi, brought together over 500 attendees celebrating the achievements of entrepreneurs and innovators from different walks of life.

The prestigious award was conferred upon Moopen, who is also a holder of the prestigious Padma Shri title, in recognition of three-decades of commitment in making quality health care affordable and accessible to all.

Moopen said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award. I owe this recognition to all the team members of Aster DM Healthcare, without whose unrelenting contribution and support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

He said the group remained committed to providing quality health care at affordable cost and bringing the latest advancements in health care to India and the GCC.

“With evolving patient needs, it is essential for us to be constantly aware of their requirement and innovate to be able to introduce solutions that can address these needs,” Moopen said. “The passion and commitment of medical professionals and the management team help us to liven up to our brand promise — ‘We’ll Treat You Well’.”

Aster DM Healthcare in the last 32 years, has become one of the few entities across the globe providing the complete circle of care from primary, secondary and tertiary, to quaternary medical care.

The journey that Moopen started with a single doctor’s clinic in Dubai in 1987, when health care was still in its formative stages in the region, has played a significant role in shaping the sector in the GCC and India.

Today, the group has evolved into an integrated health care conglomerate with over 350 establishments including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic centres spread across nine countries.