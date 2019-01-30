But the more vigilant we become, trying to stay safe, the more paranoid we turn too. “Part of the job of our mind is to search for reasons to be dissatisfied! By searching for potential problems to solve all the time, our mind can do a good job of keeping us safe harm and improving our physical well-being. If we are in danger from a physical threat our mind generates solutions, defenses, and escape strategies and is very effective at doing so. However, this constant problem-solving process doesn't work so well when it comes to complex social and emotional problems where there often isn't a pragmatic solution,” explains Dr Horgan.