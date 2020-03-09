Closure, which was effective from Monday will be until further notice

Picture for illustrative purposes: Green Mubazzarah in Al Ain Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Al Ain: Al Ain Municipality has closed all parks in the city as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on their Instagram page on Monday.

The closure, which was effective from date of issue will be until further notice.

Earlier the municipality had announced deep cleaning in all of its parks and buildings to prevent the COVID-19 virus spreading.

Social media users interacted with the Municipality’s post and asked several questions of the closure.

Users were able to get all answers for their enquiries below the post as municipality officials replied.