Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (above) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A series of changes to elevate patient care will see adult specialities shared between a number of Abu Dhabi’s public health facilities, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced on Monday.

In particular, adult services in cardiology, orthopaedics, gastrointestinal care, haematology and oncology will be integrated between Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi’s premier public hospital, and the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

This integration of services between the two public facilities will enable the SSMC, the country’s largest hospital for serious and complex care, to adopt a multidisciplinary approach. SSMC is a joint venture between Seha and Mayo Clinic in the US, so patients seeking care will now have access to Mayo Clinic resources and expertise. On the other hand, SKMC will be able to dedicate resources to strengthening its emergency department to a Level II Trauma Centre. Meanwhile, Al Rahba Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, will now be managed by the SKMC.

'Global best practice'

“As Seha strives to provide the highest quality of care and services to the population of the UAE and the wider region, the network is continuing to adopt global best practice and further integrate its facilities under a Group Practice Model. This will allow clinical services to be provided by expert clinicians across multiple sites under a unified system, enhancing patient access irrespective of location or facility,” said Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer at Seha.

“By implementing a clear strategy that delivers on the rapidly evolving global and local health care landscape and harnesses the strength of our facilities, we are creating a fully integrated health care network that guarantees the community enhanced access to world class services,” Dr Al Kaabi said.