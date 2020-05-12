InterSystems, a global leader in healthcare information systems and technology solutions, has partnered with Group 42 (G42), a leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company based in Abu Dhabi, to deploy InterSystems TrakCare Lab Enterprise (TCLE), the first laboratory business management solution.

The solution is being utilised for the COVID-19 laboratory located in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, and operationalised by G42 in collaboration with BGI, the world’s leading provider of genomic and proteomic services. The construction of the laboratory took only 14 days, providing a fast solution to COVID-19 testing scale-up needs in the UAE.

By using TCLE, the laboratory can conduct thousands of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests per day – making it the first in the world of this scale to be operational outside of China. This high-throughput processing capability helps accelerate the diagnosis and identification of suspected COVID-19 cases, the release of recovered patients, and the screening of close contacts and high-risk groups.

The InterSystems TCLE system will help the laboratory streamline testing workflows and accelerate the screening process to ensure that the UAE continues to lead as one of the world’s most tested country per capita. Using TCLE, PCR results will be automatically reported and easily transmitted to Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, commented: “The collaboration with InterSystems adds tremendous value to our laboratory operations as it streamlines the internal processes and significantly contributes to the reduction of the testing turnaround time. The use of TCLE, and the flexibility that comes with it, allow us to respond effectively and in a timely manner to the current demand for samples analysis.”

The lab will utilise BGI’s RT-PCR diagnostic kits for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. It is the only RT-PCR diagnostic kit that has received approvals from China (NMPA), Europe (CE-IVD), the United States (FDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). The lab will prioritise testing within the UAE but could scale up to receive samples from neighboring regions. The partners also plan to enable cutting-edge monitoring of virus mutations and the ability to detect new pathogens in the future with high-throughput sequencing.

Commenting on this initiative, Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems, says, “PCR testing is a crucial step in the fight against COVID-19. It has never been more critical to ensure that our partners have access to the right tools to speed up testing and reporting. InterSystems is poised to help our partners manage their role in the fight against the pandemic.”