Dubai: After bringing in healthcare professionals from India, Aster DM Health Care has stepped up its battle against coronavirus by setting up a 50-bed critical care hospital in Muhaisnah to cater to workers staying in the area.

This step has been taken in conjunction with the UAE government to combat the pandemic.

With this new facility, Aster Hospitals now offer a combined bed capacity of 310 across four locations in the UAE.

The new facility will provide treatment to Covid-19 patients, in addition to other Aster and Medcare Hospitals in the UAE. Aster Hospital Al Qusais and Medcare Multi-Specialty Hospital, Al Safa are designated centres by Dubai Health Authority for Covid-19 treatment. With this new facility, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in UAE, with four Aster Hospitals and four Medcare Hospitals.

Example of public-private partnership

The hospital was inaugurated by Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, Chairman of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital.

The inauguration was carried out in the presence of Alisha Moopen- Deputy Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare, T.J Wilson- Executive Director, Group Head Governance & Corporate Affairs at Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Sherbaz Bichu- CEO of Aster Hospitals UAE and other dignitaries and staff.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said, “The public and private healthcare sector in Dubai have shown exemplary partnership especially for managing the Covid-19 pandemic and operating round-the-clock to provide optimum care to all patients. We are thankful to Aster for the continued commitment to undertake all possible measures to control the pandemic as well as add capacity to treat critical care cases at Muhaisnah. This hospital will provide accessible care to the people in the area.”

