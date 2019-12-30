Image Credit: iStock

1. Tea

Tea, and especially brews claiming to be detoxifying teas contain caffeine. The stimulant has diuretic qualities and can cause the body to expel water. Some studies have also suggested that catechins, which are chemicals found in teas such as green tea, can aid weight loss during exercise.

2. Cabbage

You may have heard someone talking about being on the “cabbage diet” in a bid to lose weight quickly. Although nutritionists will advise you that sticking to just one food to lose weight is not a sensible solution for long-term weight loss, cabbage is made of more than 90 per cent water, making it an ideal vegetable for a New Year cleanse.

3. Garlic

Consuming the aromatic bulb helps to activate the liver enzymes that play a role in breaking down the toxins in the body and flushing them out of the body — ideal for a detox. Garlic is also rich in antioxidants, which help the body fight free radicals. A 2009 study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews also concluded that eating garlic was useful in protecting people from the common cold.

4. Lemon water

While it may seem obvious that drinking water is an effective way of flushing your system, when it comes to so called ‘detox waters,’ such as lemon and ginger or cucumber and mint — they can carry certain kudos in detox circles. While indeed, drinking lemon and ginger can help you lose weight and improve digestion, the majority of the benefits can also be found in consuming enough regular water.

5. Watercress

Watercress is both low in calories and nutrient dense, with one cup containing more than 100 per cent of your RDA of vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and preventing blood clotting. And, if you’re detoxing, watercress is a rich source of a compound called phenethylisothiocyanate (PEITC), which plays a role in converting fat soluble toxins into the body into water soluble toxins, allowing the body to excrete them.