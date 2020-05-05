Baby Zaine during the early part of his hospital quarantine. His COVID-19 recovery is the second miracle in his life, having been born three months premature. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: An 18-month-old baby boy, who was born premature, became the youngest Filipino coronavirus (COVID-19) survivor in the UAE, the Philippines Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday.

“Baby Zaine has tested negative for COVID-19, three weeks after both he and his mother were informed they were COVID-positive. This makes Zaine the youngest Filipino COVID-19 survivor in the UAE,” the Embassy said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

Baby Zaine looking at his mother during the quarantine period for COVID-19 patients.

Zaine’s mother experienced very mild symptoms during isolation, while Zaine did not exhibit any symptom but tested positive seven times with Seha (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company).

Philippines Ambassador to the UAE, Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, said: “I have known Zaine since he was born three months pre-mature, in October 2018, and have been personally praying for him since then. I thank God for granting Zaine another miracle.”

“All Filipinos in the UAE, including us at the Embassy, feel and suffer the effects of COVID-19. We rejoice in the recovery of Zaine and join family members of other Filipino COVID patients in the UAE in celebrating the recuperation of their affected loved ones. At the same time, we join the families in mourning the loss of those Filipinos in UAE who succumbed to the virus, “ Quintana added.

Quintana also reminded her compatriots to stay safe at all times.