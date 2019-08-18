Ras Al Khaimah police are seeking public help to find missing man in the emirate

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE seek the help of the public to locate two missing persons.

Recently, RAK police sought the public's help to find a missing man.

In a tweet posted on Sunday (August 18), the RAK police requested residents to join them in the search for a missing man, identified as Mohammed Abdel Hameed Abdullah.

The police in their tweet said the man, of Arabic origin is 29-years of age. He is said to have gone missing near his house a month ago in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The 29-year-old man has been missing for almost a month, the police added in the statement on social media.

To report any information about the man, RAK police gave the following contact numbers: 0507669229 or 072356566.

Woman still missing

Meanwhile, an elderly Sri Lankan expat from Sharjah, a mother of five grown-up children, said to be mentally unstable also has been missing for over a few months.

On June 9, the woman, Rohini Perera, 58, ran away from the family’s villa near Al Kuwait Hospital in Al Qadisiya, Sharjah.

Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News in June that they had received the missing-person report about Perera and they have started the investigation.

The police has circulated the report to police stations across the country as well as the exit points and borders.

Her husband M.P. Madhusoothanan, 63, appealed for help to find her. Perera is said to have been wearing a maroon and purple salwar kameez and left her home barefoot.

A search is ongoing to locate the woman. Anyone with information on the woman can call Wasit Police Station on 06 507 9555, the police said.

Rohini Perera, 58, has been missing from her home for over two months Image Credit: Supplied

Charitha Yattogoda, Consul General for Sri Lanka told Gulf News on Sunday that the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general of Sri Lanka – Dubai and Northern Emirates are sparing no efforts to find the elderly woman.