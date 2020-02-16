chief showing pizza in Sorrntina Stand during the the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition at World Trade Center Dubai on 16 FEB 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Food security, ethical procurement and sustainable eating habits are some of the major themes being highlighted at the 25th edition of Gulf Food 2020 that opened on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, today opened Gulfood 2020, the landmark 25th edition of the region’s longest-running annual food and beverage (F&B) trade show at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Thousands of international delegates descended upon the World Trade Centre to attend the world’s largest four-day exhibition on food.

With a major underlying theme of “Rethinking Food”, apart from the display stands of food manufacturers, exporters and importers, the exhibition has special sections to showcase innovation, nutrition, sustainability and flavours.

People in Veldhuyzen Kaas Stand during the the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition at World Trade Center Dubai on 16 FEB 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

The Retreat at Za’abeel Hall 3-6 is a home-grown cafe from the UAE’s first hydroponic farm — Madar. Delegates were able to sample garden-fresh lettuce, water cress, mint and other salad greens grown indigenously and sustainably with zero carbon footprint.

Several master classes at the venue provided participants and foodies a chance to learn how to make mocktails, organic coffee, different kinds of bakes as well as exotic cuisines from Ethiopia, Argentina and other countries.

The exhibition has an amazing line up of Michelin Star chefs in different culinary shows lined up until February 19.

People in Sorrntina Stand during the the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition at World Trade Center Dubai on 16 FEB 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Michelin Star chefs Hawker Chan and Chef Tsutsa are creating authentic street food dishes at the street food festival — StrEat. Foodies can enjoy a cultural gastronomic explosion of flavours here.

Another multi-sensory culinary experience has been created at the Tastes of the World show where four teams of elite chefs are involved in creating iconic dishes from different continents of the world. They include Team Americas, Team Asia, Team Middle East and Africa and Team Europe. The challenge for the chefs is to whip up regional cuisines keeping in mind innovation and sustainability in methods and ingredients and the winning team will be chosen by a star-studded jury panel.

People in Simply Gourmet Foodstuff Trading LLC Stand during the the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition at World Trade Center Dubai on 16 FEB 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Another premium event is “25” where 20 premium covers will be created for a fine dining experience to mark the silver jubilee of the event.

In addition, the exhibition has a dedicated section on futuristic cooking that includes innovative methods of freezing, preservation and even 3D printing, a section on start ups etc.

A man looking to Indian spices in Kanu Krishna Corporation Stand during the the Gulfood 2020 Exhibition at World Trade Center Dubai on 16 FEB 2020 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News