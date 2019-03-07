The Grit Girls group has women from different backgrounds, and nationalities. Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: A clutch of women, who call themselves Grit Girls UAE, have formed an off-road motocross and enduro group with a mission to inspire, encourage and facilitate other women to ride bikes, as they believe it is a means to push one’s limits and feel empowered.

It’s a message that finds a strong echo on International Women’s Day.

Martinette Van Vuuren, an Australian expat who founded the group late last month, told Gulf News, “Some enthusiasts like me just ventured into the Dubai desert recently to kick-start a new community that is centred around determination, inclusivity and fun.”

She said the event — the first Grit Girls UAE Try Day — with support from ANB Automobiles, distributor of KTM in UAE, hosted more than 30 new women riders for one-to-one basics training.

“Supplied with gear, bikes and nourishment, the women left the event capable of riding a dirt bike.”