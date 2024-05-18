Dubai: Emirates is expanding its operations in Vietnam with a second daily flight between Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City starting from January 15, 2025.

This additional flight is timed to meet the surge in demand around the Lunar New Year festival.

The new service aims to enhance air connectivity and provide more travel options for passengers.

Travellers to and from Ho Chi Minh City now have more options to connect to popular destinations worldwide. These include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London, Manchester, Moscow, Paris, New York City, Bogota, Mauritius, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Miami, Washington D.C., Montreal, Mexico, and more.