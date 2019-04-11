Abu Dhabi Police honoured an Emirati volunteer for helping a three-year-old girl meet actor Padmasree Bharat Mammootty. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @mammukka_lovers

Dubai: Police on Thursday honoured an Emirati volunteer for helping out a three-year-old snap a photo with South Indian actor Padmasree Bharat Mammootty.

Thousands of Mammootty fans flocked to Al Wahda Mall last weekend to catch a glimpse of the superstar who visited the UAE last weekend to promote his upcoming film Madhura Raja.

Al Wahda Mall, which covers a total area of 3.3 million square feet, was packed to the brim as fans pushed and shoved their way to catch a glimpse of Mammootty and his fellow actors on stage.

As volunteers kept the fans in check, a three-year-old girl accompanied with her tried to squeeze their way to the front of the stage.

Mohammad Saleh Al Khulaifi, a volunteer, spotted the duo and much to the girl’s delight, escorted her to meet Mammootty.