Dubai: Police on Thursday honoured an Emirati volunteer for helping out a three-year-old snap a photo with South Indian actor Padmasree Bharat Mammootty.
Thousands of Mammootty fans flocked to Al Wahda Mall last weekend to catch a glimpse of the superstar who visited the UAE last weekend to promote his upcoming film Madhura Raja.
Al Wahda Mall, which covers a total area of 3.3 million square feet, was packed to the brim as fans pushed and shoved their way to catch a glimpse of Mammootty and his fellow actors on stage.
As volunteers kept the fans in check, a three-year-old girl accompanied with her tried to squeeze their way to the front of the stage.
Mohammad Saleh Al Khulaifi, a volunteer, spotted the duo and much to the girl’s delight, escorted her to meet Mammootty.
“Al Khulaifi took the three-year-old girl away from her father to take a photo with the movie star. We commend him for his good work and behaviour, and hope he will continue to carry out good deeds in the community,” said Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al-Khaili, director of the Dhafra Police Directorate.