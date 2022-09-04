Dubai: The World Government Summit Organization and the World Health Organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further dialogue and partnerships on global health.
The MoU also builds on the positive impact of the WGS and WHO past collaborations in developing new solutions in health policies and related sustainable development goals.
The MOU was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.
Continued dialgoue
The meeting discussed the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration on global public health challenges as well as the future of healthcare globally.
Al Olama who is also Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organization, said: “The World Government Summit is keen to strengthen its partnerships with key international organisations that are focused on shaping the future, as well as fostering an advanced opportunity system enabling governments around the world to anticipate challenges and trends in vital fields.”
He added that the partnership would contribute to ideas, solutions and recommendations developed by world class experts and specialists to existing and emerging challenges; building on successes and positive impact resulted from past collaborations with the World Health Organisation, which contributed immensely in elevating agility and government readiness in tackling the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Public health
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said: “COVID-19 has underlined the critical importance of public health in all countries, and how government action is the essential ingredient to protect and promote people’s health, and safeguard societies. WHO is delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with the World Government Summit, and support the critical role governments play in preserving the health and well-being of our communities through multilateral action and shared solutions to shared threats.”
This MOU formalises the World Government Summit and the World Health Organisation commitment towards enriching dialogue and collaboration on the global public health agenda, its challenges, and future opportunities.
In his keynote speech in the World Government Summit’s annual meeting in March 2022 session, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation had called on governments and the global healthcare community to join forces in the face of current and future pandemics.