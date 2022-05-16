Abu Dhabi: Messages of congratulations from world leaders and prominent institutions continued on the third day, Monday, since His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected President of the UAE.
President Sheikh Mohamed was elected on Saturday, a day after the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sheikh Mohamed, saying: “I am certain that your leadership will further strengthen the friendly Russian-Emirati relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.”
Italy
President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the official Twitter account of the Embassy of Italy in UAE.
“On the occasion of your election to the Presidency of the Federation of the United Arab Emirates, I would like to convey to you, on my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Italian people, my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for your success in carrying out the high office entrusted to you,” the Italian president wrote in the tweet on the official Twitter account of the Embassy of Italy in UAE on Sunday.
“The articulate partnership between our countries is based on ancient ties which I am sure we will continue to deepen, guided also by our common interest in peace, stability and progress in the region. With these sentiments, I reiterate my best wishes for your well-being and prosperity for all the people of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.
Muslim Council of Elders
Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdelsalam, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the patron of peace and human fraternity — as President and leader of the UAE, opens up a new inspirational era in the journey of the renaissance of the young, flourishing state and provides strong support for efforts aimed at promoting tolerance and peace. Sheikh Mohamed’s election also carries the torch of goodness and tolerance for the UAE, region and the whole humanity.’’
He added: ‘’The Muslim Council of Elders while congratulating Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and the leaders and people of UAE on this occasion, pray to Allah Almighty for His Highness’ success, and to perpetuate the UAE’s security, prosperity and progress.”