Social media users extended their congratulations and praise online as the Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as the President of the UAE.
Twitter user @mOha_speaKs wrote: “Congratulations to the whole of UAE on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE. In Sha Allah, may he bring prosperity, happiness and security to our beloved UAE for years to come. Amen. #UAE #Emirates”
Tweep @Mohdmutairi2 posted: “Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council elect His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the state! Our sincere congratulations to our Emirati brothers."
@ousmankassoum tweeted: “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected by UAE Supreme Council as new President of the UAE. Congratulations to the UAE, its rulers, citizens and residents. We ask Allah to assist him in his new function.”
Twitter user @HAhsanabbasi simply tweeted: “Congratulations.”
Many took the opportunity to praise Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s leadership and vision.
Twitter user @POLIHamdan wrote: “The Federal Supreme Council elects His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President of the UAE. The President […] is well known for his achievements in the UAE, the region and the world. We are blessed to have him as president.”
Tweep @engineer567 posted: “Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on being elected as new President of [the] UAE. A visionary leader. #UAE.”
@dico_official tweeted: “Congratulations His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President of [the] UAE.“
Twitter user @FaraazInam wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to be elected as President of [the] UAE. He is a visionary leader and a wonderful human being. The UAE will progress and develop even more under his leadership.”
A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.