Abu Dhabi: Members of ruling families in the UAE and top officials have congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for being unanimously elected by the Federal Supreme Council as the third President of the UAE on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: ‘’Nations are built and flourished by the hands of men. My brother, my leader and my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of UAE, my guardian, we pledge allegiance to you and pledge to listen and obey completely. Under your leadership, we embark on a new historical path full of achievements and hopes.”

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said Sheikh Mohamed is the ideal successor to an exemplary leader, and will help bring about further development, pride and glory in the UAE.

He added: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, and vow to follow his directives. We pray to Allah Almighty to support him in navigating such a great responsibility, and leading our journey of giving and development.”

'Underlined by a vision'

Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE has established its leading position at the regional and global levels, and its national achievements have been underlined by the vision of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the journey of empowerment and development continued under the patronage of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We pledge allegiance to His Highness [Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed] and wish him great success in leading our country towards a bright future.”

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said: “From wisdom to determination, giving and devotion, Sheikh Mohamed’s the unique qualities that God bestowed on him, along with what he inherited from the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, will enable him to confidently and exceptionally lead the UAE towards the next 50 years to achieve greater milestones and breakthroughs that will place it among the top countries worldwide.”

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said the unanimous election of Sheikh Mohamed “is the strong member of the federation who spent many years serving his nation and taking responsibility for his nation. His Highness continues to be a man of loyalty to authentic values, well-established principles, and continuous achievements that have elevated the UAE’s position at both regional and global levels, and strengthened the reputation of the nation and the status of the UAE people in the midst of nations”.

'Mega achievements'

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is an exceptional leader whose name is associated with mega achievements that have driven peace and stability in the region, and who has promoted the culture of tolerance in the world, be it in developing the armed forces, forging strategic partnerships for joint defence, or protecting the interests of the state and the region.”

He added: “The education and youth empowerment sector in the country has witnessed qualitative leaps, as evidenced by the development of the education system based on providing the nation with future skills, which enabled young people to occupy leading positions and support the development process, and to achieve many historical and strategic achievements, especially in the fields of sustainability and energy. The most important of which is the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “[President Sheikh Mohamed] is an outstanding global leader who is respected and appreciated by world leaders. He occupies a prominent place in the hearts of the people of the UAE and the world. We ask Almighty Allah to grant [President Sheikh Mohamed] all success and to direct his steps and help him in his endeavour to continue to lead the UAE to greater success, progress and prosperity. We pledge our allegiance to the UAE and our wise leadership, guided by their insightful vision and wise directives. We will do our best to serve our dear country, protect its gains and ensure further achievements, so that the UAE becomes the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.”

Faryal Tawakul, Acting CEO of Emirates Transport, said: “[President Sheikh Mohamed], in his pioneering national roles throughout his career was full of achievements and success, and is indeed the best successor to the best predecessor, and just as the UAE moved from establishment during the era of Zayed to empowerment during the era of Khalifa. We are very confident that we are continuing the covenant with the founder and his brothers, Their Highnesses, rulers of the Emirates, are in an important new stage in the history of the state, whose objective is greater strength for our union, prosperity and progress for our people, and the strengthening of the state’s global leadership positions in all fields.”