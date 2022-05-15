1 of 8
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
Kazakhstan' Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) offering his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (R) offering his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan (R) offering his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Foreign delegates offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed at Mushrif Palace.
Foreign delegates arriving to offer their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
