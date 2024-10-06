Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the 34th anniversary of his passing.

Sheikh Rashid left behind a rich legacy of leadership and a visionary approach that continues to inspire generations.

Writing on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “His life was dedicated to continuous work, and his moments of rest were spent in thought and contemplation. His gatherings focused on governance and construction. He avoided political conflicts, dedicating his time, effort, and thinking to the economy and development.”

“He had a unique philosophy of governance, the fruits of which we reap today. Millions benefit from it. On the anniversary of his passing, we are still inspired by his lessons and continue to reflect on his life, deeds, and approach to leadership. May Allah shower His mercy on Sheikh Rashid and grant him the highest place in paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

‘Architect of Dubai’

Also on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, paid his tribute to the late Sheikh Rashid – his grandfather – describing him as the architect of Dubai.