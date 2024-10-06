The visit comes as part of ongoing cooperation between the two sides aimed at strengthening fraternal ties and building strategic partnerships that meet the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity. The visit also underscores the shared commitment to continuing close consultation on various matters of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman, and a number of senior officials.