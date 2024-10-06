Tehran: Iran's aviation body on Sunday announced the cancellation of flights at some of the country's airports, citing "operational restrictions", state media reported as Israel vows to retaliate for an Iranian missile strike.

Because of those restrictions, "the flights at some airports of the country will be cancelled from 21:00 tonight (1730 GMT), Sunday, October 6, until 6:00 am tomorrow, October 7," according to IRNA state news agency citing Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo.