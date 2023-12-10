Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo City Dubai, in conjunction with the COP28 climate conference of the UN, hosted by the UAE this year. The meeting approved 10 initiatives in support of environment and climate action.

The meeting focused on the country’s strides in environmental sustainability, climate change initiatives, and natural resource development.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of more than 120 decisions on sustainability and climate change taken by the Council of Ministers over the past five years. In 2023 alone, the UAE launched over 60 new decisions, forming a comprehensive system of policies, legislation, strategies, and initiatives to bolster the nation’s efforts in addressing climate change on a global scale.

$50 billion investment

Sheikh Mohammed added that the UAE’s national strategies and policies in the environmental and climate change sectors have shown remarkable results. The country ranked second globally in the energy transition according to the Green Future Index 2023 and sixth globally in solar energy consumption per capita. The UAE has also invested over $50 billion in clean energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest an additional $50 billion in the next decade.

New projects

During the meeting, the Cabinet adopted 10 new initiatives and decisions to achieve the nation’s environmental goals. This includes the General framework of the Biodiversity Strategy 2031, aimed at monitoring, protecting, and sustaining natural systems and enhancing the efficiency of national cadres in this field.

A global initiative to decarbonise the waste sector was also adopted, along with the launch of a national registry for carbon credits to document government and private contributions to carbon emission reduction.

The Cabinet also ratified the 5th National Communication to the UNFCCC , demonstrating the UAE’s successful efforts in reducing carbon emissions across various sectors.

Moreover, the first edition of the country’s long-term low-carbon development strategy report was approved, along with the establishment of the Emirates Company for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, and launching policies for sustainable aviation fuel and smart construction.