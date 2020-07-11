Sheikh Mohammed swears in new cabinet remotely due to coronavirus precautions Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s new Cabinet ministers took their oaths virtually before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was present during the swearing-in ceremony.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said: “Today, I have attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet ministers. The UAE government is entering a new phase and we are betting on such a work team to cross the next 50 years.”

“With the support of my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the UAE government has been very fast in responding to the new global changes. We are among the top countries in the world in terms of quickly understanding surrounding challenges, taking proper decisions and resetting our priorities,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said: “The UAE has entered a new phase of vitality and effectiveness in the government work led by my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid. The UAE has always been proactive in dealing with transformations with creative thinking and forward-looking visions. My best wishes for the new government team that took the oath today to serve the UAE and its people”.

Earlier last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the merger of ministries and departments in a Cabinet reshuffle to create a more agile government.

The new structure includes the closure of 50 per cent of government services centres and their transformation into digital platforms within two years, and the mergers of around 50 percent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointments of new ministers of state and CEOs of specialised sectors.

The new ministries include the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which will develop the country’s industrial sector. Three ministers will also be appointed under the Ministry of Economy, as well as a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications while a UAE Government Media Office will be established.

The new structure of the government includes the merger of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the merger of the National Media Council, NMC, and the Federal Youth Authority to the Ministry of Culture, the merger of the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Community Development, the merger of the National Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education, and the merger of the Insurance Authority and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The new UAE Government structure is as follows